Federal Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,022.47 crore, up 13.75% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,022.47 crore in September 2018 up 13.75% from Rs. 898.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.04 crore in September 2018 up 0.89% from Rs. 263.70 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 697.60 crore in September 2018 up 19.61% from Rs. 583.21 crore in September 2017.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in September 2017.

Federal Bank shares closed at 75.80 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.26% over the last 12 months.