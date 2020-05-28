App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,216.01 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,216.01 crore in March 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 1096.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.23 crore in March 2020 down 21.04% from Rs. 381.51 crore in March 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 959.32 crore in March 2020 up 27.1% from Rs. 754.75 crore in March 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 41.00 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -53.09% returns over the last 6 months and -62.04% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,724.352,702.782,413.05
(b) Income on Investment565.29536.11536.38
(c) Int. on balances With RBI46.8635.2711.78
(d) Others60.3456.2071.11
Other Income711.11407.86411.72
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,180.832,175.431,935.79
Employees Cost519.06414.76370.15
Other Expenses448.74404.21383.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies959.32743.82754.75
Provisions And Contingencies567.50160.86177.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax391.82582.96576.99
Tax90.59142.32195.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities301.23440.64381.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period301.23440.64381.51
Equity Share Capital398.53398.46397.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.512.211.92
Diluted EPS1.502.201.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.512.211.92
Diluted EPS1.502.201.91
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,530.833,618.693,260.68
ii) Net NPA1,607.171,941.011,626.20
i) % of Gross NPA2.842.992.92
ii) % of Net NPA1.311.631.48
Return on Assets %0.170.260.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon