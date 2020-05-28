Federal Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,216.01 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,216.01 crore in March 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 1096.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.23 crore in March 2020 down 21.04% from Rs. 381.51 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 959.32 crore in March 2020 up 27.1% from Rs. 754.75 crore in March 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 41.00 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -53.09% returns over the last 6 months and -62.04% over the last 12 months.