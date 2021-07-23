Federal Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.43 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.43 crore in June 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 1296.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 367.29 crore in June 2021 down 8.35% from Rs. 400.77 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,135.18 crore in June 2021 up 21.75% from Rs. 932.38 crore in June 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

Federal Bank shares closed at 84.25 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)