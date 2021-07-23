MARKET NEWS

Federal Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.43 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.43 crore in June 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 1296.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 367.29 crore in June 2021 down 8.35% from Rs. 400.77 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,135.18 crore in June 2021 up 21.75% from Rs. 932.38 crore in June 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

Close

Federal Bank shares closed at 84.25 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)

Federal Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,671.122,658.442,705.98
(b) Income on Investment590.59576.69606.12
(c) Int. on balances With RBI36.6266.2070.67
(d) Others57.3865.0161.38
Other Income650.15465.37488.37
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,937.281,945.962,147.71
Employees Cost528.30525.23495.85
Other Expenses405.10475.43356.58
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,135.18885.09932.38
Provisions And Contingencies641.83242.33394.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax493.35642.76537.76
Tax126.06164.95136.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities367.29477.81400.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period367.29477.81400.77
Equity Share Capital399.26399.23398.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.842.392.01
Diluted EPS1.832.382.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.842.392.01
Diluted EPS1.832.382.01
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,649.334,602.393,655.59
ii) Net NPA1,593.241,569.281,477.46
i) % of Gross NPA3.503.412.96
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.191.22
Return on Assets %0.190.250.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 03:22 pm

