Federal Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,154.17 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,154.17 crore in June 2019 up 17.77% from Rs. 980.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 384.21 crore in June 2019 up 46.25% from Rs. 262.71 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 782.76 crore in June 2019 up 29.83% from Rs. 602.92 crore in June 2018.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2018.

Federal Bank shares closed at 106.70 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 43.90% over the last 12 months.