MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Federal Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,437.04 crore, up 24.43% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,437.04 crore in December 2020 up 24.43% from Rs. 1154.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.10 crore in December 2020 down 8.29% from Rs. 440.64 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 962.90 crore in December 2020 up 29.45% from Rs. 743.82 crore in December 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2019.

Close

Federal Bank shares closed at 77.30 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.95% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,713.212,717.492,702.78
(b) Income on Investment573.61592.52536.11
(c) Int. on balances With RBI114.69116.6135.27
(d) Others58.0161.2856.20
Other Income481.84509.33407.86
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,022.482,108.052,175.43
Employees Cost525.64487.46414.76
Other Expenses430.34395.19404.21
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies962.901,006.53743.82
Provisions And Contingencies420.62592.06160.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax542.28414.47582.96
Tax138.18106.85142.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities404.10307.62440.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period404.10307.62440.64
Equity Share Capital399.17398.93398.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.031.542.21
Diluted EPS2.021.542.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.031.542.21
Diluted EPS2.021.542.20
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,470.183,552.193,618.69
ii) Net NPA757.241,218.141,941.01
i) % of Gross NPA2.712.842.99
ii) % of Net NPA0.600.991.63
Return on Assets %0.210.160.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.