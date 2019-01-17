App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,077.29 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,077.29 crore in December 2018 up 13.4% from Rs. 950 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.63 crore in December 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 260.01 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 707.83 crore in December 2018 up 26.08% from Rs. 561.40 crore in December 2017.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2017.

Federal Bank shares closed at 91.20 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.99% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 2,386.62 2,210.51 1,940.97
(b) Income on Investment 505.58 488.34 482.20
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 15.57 20.89 27.88
(d) Others 46.64 45.18 50.15
Other Income 345.55 322.89 228.63
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,877.12 1,742.45 1,551.20
Employees Cost 353.66 308.93 300.47
Other Expenses 361.35 338.83 316.76
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 707.83 697.60 561.40
Provisions And Contingencies 190.12 288.82 162.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 517.71 408.78 398.97
Tax 184.08 142.74 138.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.63 266.04 260.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.63 266.04 260.01
Equity Share Capital 396.78 396.12 393.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.34 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.67 1.33 1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.34 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.67 1.33 1.31
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 3,361.23 3,184.53 2,161.19
ii) Net NPA 1,817.29 1,796.29 1,156.68
i) % of Gross NPA 3.14 3.11 2.52
ii) % of Net NPA 1.72 1.78 1.36
Return on Assets % 0.23 0.19 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.