Federal Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,077.29 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,077.29 crore in December 2018 up 13.4% from Rs. 950 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.63 crore in December 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 260.01 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 707.83 crore in December 2018 up 26.08% from Rs. 561.40 crore in December 2017.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2017.

Federal Bank shares closed at 91.20 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.99% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.