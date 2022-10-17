HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Federal Bank Q2 FY23: Firing on all cylinders, can it rerate further?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

A steady expansion in RoA and a strong earnings trajectory for Federal Bank are reassuring

We see immense value in the stock that is still trading at a reasonable valuation
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong show from Federal Bank – asset quality good Strong loan growth and well diversified Margin improves guiding to further uptick Fees supportive, cost-to-income ratio declines RoA improves to 1.21 percent and further expansion expected Deposits continue to disappoint, remain a key watch Valuation still reasonable in the context of the growth outlook Our favourite mid-cap banking pick Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 130, Market cap: Rs 27,498 crore) has rallied close to 25 percent in the past year — thereby outperforming Nifty and Bank Nifty that...

