you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Q1 net profit up 25%; asset quality remains stable

Asset quality and provisions remained stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Federal Bank posted a 25% hike in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on account of lower provisions. The bank posted net profit of Rs 262.71 crore for Q1FY19 compared to Rs 210.15 crore YoY.

Provisions decreased to Rs 199.15 crore compared to Rs 236.44 crore. The bank’s net interest income rose by 22.4% to Rs 980 crore in Q1 YoY.

"The Bank has made provision for Non Performing Assets as stipulated under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms. Further, provision
for standard assets induding requirements for exposures to entities with Unhedged Foreign Currency Exposures and provision for

restructured advances have been made as per RBI guidelines," said Federal Bank.

The capital adequacy ratio (under Basel III) stood at 14.5% for Q1 compared to 15.28% YoY.

Sequentially, non-performing assets (NPAs) were stable. Gross NPA stood at 3% for Q1, rising from 2.4% YoY but similar to the four quarter of FY18. Net NPA stood at 1.72%, rising from 1.39% YoY. It was 1.69% in Q4FY18.

The bank's gross NPA  rose to Rs 2,868.82 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1,867.94 crore YoY.

At 12.52 pm, Federal Bank stock was trading at Rs 81.35 per share on BSE, up 9.78% from the previous day’s close.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:58 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Federal Bank

