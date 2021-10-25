MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Federal Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,606.80 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

October 25, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,606.80 crore in September 2021 up 9.87% from Rs. 1462.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 499.42 crore in September 2021 up 58.32% from Rs. 315.45 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 921.12 crore in September 2021 down 11.84% from Rs. 1,044.81 crore in September 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2020.

Federal Bank shares closed at 103.90 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)

Federal Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,865.062,842.952,853.76
(b) Income on Investment575.32584.63592.84
(c) Int. on balances With RBI66.6236.62116.61
(d) Others59.2760.7858.67
Other Income447.19622.79509.44
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,959.472,000.162,159.41
Employees Cost617.85569.90521.36
Other Expenses515.02419.65405.74
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies921.121,158.061,044.81
Provisions And Contingencies264.53671.00625.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax656.59487.06419.38
Tax168.60131.50103.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities487.99355.56315.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period487.99355.56315.70
Minority Interest6.85-3.84-1.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.585.041.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates499.42356.76315.45
Equity Share Capital420.30399.26398.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.791.58
Diluted EPS2.321.771.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.791.58
Diluted EPS2.321.771.58
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,558.194,793.183,591.72
ii) Net NPA1,595.781,712.421,249.85
i) % of Gross NPA0.033.512.80
ii) % of Net NPA0.011.280.99
Return on Assets %--0.170.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:11 am

