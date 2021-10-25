Federal Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,606.80 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,606.80 crore in September 2021 up 9.87% from Rs. 1462.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 499.42 crore in September 2021 up 58.32% from Rs. 315.45 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 921.12 crore in September 2021 down 11.84% from Rs. 1,044.81 crore in September 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2020.

Federal Bank shares closed at 103.90 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)