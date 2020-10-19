Federal Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,462.47 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,462.47 crore in September 2020 up 23.67% from Rs. 1182.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.45 crore in September 2020 down 25.84% from Rs. 425.34 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,044.81 crore in September 2020 up 42.9% from Rs. 731.17 crore in September 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 52.20 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.