Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,462.47 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,462.47 crore in September 2020 up 23.67% from Rs. 1182.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.45 crore in September 2020 down 25.84% from Rs. 425.34 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,044.81 crore in September 2020 up 42.9% from Rs. 731.17 crore in September 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 52.20 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,853.762,827.742,720.87
(b) Income on Investment592.84606.54526.74
(c) Int. on balances With RBI116.6170.6738.10
(d) Others58.6767.1651.04
Other Income509.44483.31411.69
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,159.412,196.552,154.22
Employees Cost521.36526.56463.21
Other Expenses405.74369.39399.84
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,044.81962.92731.17
Provisions And Contingencies625.43409.35253.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax419.38553.57477.74
Tax103.68141.9953.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities315.70411.58424.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period315.70411.58424.40
Minority Interest-1.99-3.64-1.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.741.562.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates315.45409.50425.34
Equity Share Capital398.93398.75397.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.582.052.14
Diluted EPS1.582.052.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.582.052.14
Diluted EPS1.582.052.13
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,591.723,712.073,653.17
ii) Net NPA1,249.851,525.661,879.41
i) % of Gross NPA2.802.943.06
ii) % of Net NPA0.991.231.60
Return on Assets %0.170.220.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results

