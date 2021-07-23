Federal Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,524.82 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,524.82 crore in June 2021 up 10.85% from Rs. 1375.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.76 crore in June 2021 down 12.88% from Rs. 409.50 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,158.06 crore in June 2021 up 20.27% from Rs. 962.92 crore in June 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2020.

Federal Bank shares closed at 84.25 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.59% over the last 12 months.