Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Consolidated June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,375.56 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,375.56 crore in June 2020 up 14.81% from Rs. 1198.14 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.50 crore in June 2020 up 9.43% from Rs. 374.20 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 962.92 crore in June 2020 up 23.71% from Rs. 778.34 crore in June 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 49.80 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.30% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,827.742,867.782,670.52
(b) Income on Investment606.54565.60556.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI70.6746.8619.73
(d) Others67.1664.2448.27
Other Income483.31678.39370.97
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,196.552,221.372,097.07
Employees Cost526.56553.71415.41
Other Expenses369.39470.45375.36
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies962.92977.34778.34
Provisions And Contingencies409.35577.94193.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax553.57399.40585.02
Tax141.9996.45211.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities411.58302.95373.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period411.58302.95373.71
Minority Interest-3.64-4.37-1.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.5630.462.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates409.50329.04374.20
Equity Share Capital398.75398.53397.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.051.651.88
Diluted EPS2.051.641.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.051.651.88
Diluted EPS2.051.641.87
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,712.073,580.153,433.75
ii) Net NPA1,525.661,649.531,707.26
i) % of Gross NPA2.942.822.98
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.321.50
Return on Assets %0.220.180.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results

