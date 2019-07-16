App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,198.14 crore, up 18.88% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,198.14 crore in June 2019 up 18.88% from Rs. 1007.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.20 crore in June 2019 up 37.1% from Rs. 272.94 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 778.34 crore in June 2019 up 26.37% from Rs. 615.92 crore in June 2018.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2018.

Federal Bank shares closed at 106.70 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 43.90% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,670.522,487.06
(b) Income on Investment556.69536.70
(c) Int. on balances With RBI19.7311.78
(d) Others48.2771.11
Other Income370.97395.12
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,097.071,953.69
Employees Cost415.41385.10
Other Expenses375.36391.81
Depreciation----
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies778.34771.17
Provisions And Contingencies193.32180.32
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax585.02590.85
Tax211.31199.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities373.71391.07
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period373.71391.07
Minority Interest-1.82-0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.3132.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates374.20422.92
Equity Share Capital397.20397.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.----
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I----
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.882.13
Diluted EPS1.872.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.882.13
Diluted EPS1.872.12
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,433.753,301.78
ii) Net NPA1,707.261,662.18
i) % of Gross NPA2.982.92
ii) % of Net NPA1.501.49
Return on Assets %0.230.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results

