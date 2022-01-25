MARKET NEWS

Federal Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,634.18 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,634.18 crore in December 2021 up 6.92% from Rs. 1528.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 539.77 crore in December 2021 up 29.09% from Rs. 418.14 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 964.61 crore in December 2021 down 3.75% from Rs. 1,002.20 crore in December 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2020.

Close

Federal Bank shares closed at 92.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 29.12% over the last 12 months.

Federal Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,894.802,865.062,860.93
(b) Income on Investment568.33575.32567.81
(c) Int. on balances With RBI60.8966.62114.69
(d) Others79.9659.2760.80
Other Income521.32447.19484.54
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,969.801,959.472,075.79
Employees Cost634.37617.85562.10
Other Expenses556.52515.02448.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies964.61921.121,002.20
Provisions And Contingencies239.80264.53439.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax724.81656.59562.86
Tax184.72168.60143.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities540.09487.99419.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period540.09487.99419.67
Minority Interest-4.586.85-3.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.264.582.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates539.77499.42418.14
Equity Share Capital420.41420.30399.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.342.10
Diluted EPS2.552.322.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.342.10
Diluted EPS2.552.322.09
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,592.804,558.193,505.21
ii) Net NPA1,613.151,595.78784.49
i) % of Gross NPA3.103.222.67
ii) % of Net NPA1.111.150.61
Return on Assets %0.250.230.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Federal Bank #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:11 pm
