Federal Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,634.18 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,634.18 crore in December 2021 up 6.92% from Rs. 1528.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 539.77 crore in December 2021 up 29.09% from Rs. 418.14 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 964.61 crore in December 2021 down 3.75% from Rs. 1,002.20 crore in December 2020.

Federal Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2020.

Federal Bank shares closed at 92.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 29.12% over the last 12 months.