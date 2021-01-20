Federal Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,528.44 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,528.44 crore in December 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 1208.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 418.14 crore in December 2020 down 7.41% from Rs. 451.62 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,002.20 crore in December 2020 up 31.81% from Rs. 760.35 crore in December 2019.

Federal Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2019.

Federal Bank shares closed at 75.40 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.