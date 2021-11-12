FDC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.28 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.28 crore in September 2021 up 5.52% from Rs. 375.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.55 crore in September 2021 down 19.28% from Rs. 91.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.72 crore in September 2021 down 19.7% from Rs. 127.92 crore in September 2020.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.33 in September 2020.

FDC shares closed at 317.25 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.