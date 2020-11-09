FDC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 375.54 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.54 crore in September 2020 up 8.8% from Rs. 345.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.12 crore in September 2020 up 45.38% from Rs. 62.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.92 crore in September 2020 up 29.32% from Rs. 98.92 crore in September 2019.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.64 in September 2019.

FDC shares closed at 332.40 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.51% returns over the last 6 months and 88.22% over the last 12 months.