FDC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.61 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 336.61 crore in March 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 311.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 41.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2022 down 51.53% from Rs. 59.44 crore in March 2021.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2021.

FDC shares closed at 245.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.26% over the last 12 months.

FDC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 336.61 341.11 311.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 336.61 341.11 311.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.43 103.31 91.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.34 24.60 -0.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.27 -11.85 13.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.14 81.09 72.93
Depreciation 9.16 8.99 9.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.76 100.51 97.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.05 34.47 27.87
Other Income 11.60 13.12 22.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.65 47.59 49.96
Interest 0.69 0.84 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.96 46.74 48.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.96 46.74 48.92
Tax 4.58 15.15 6.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.38 31.59 41.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.38 31.59 41.96
Equity Share Capital 16.88 16.88 16.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.87 2.49
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.87 2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.87 2.49
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.87 2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
