FDC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.61 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.61 crore in March 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 311.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 41.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2022 down 51.53% from Rs. 59.44 crore in March 2021.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2021.

FDC shares closed at 245.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.26% over the last 12 months.