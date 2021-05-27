FDC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 311.55 crore, down 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.55 crore in March 2021 down 5.89% from Rs. 331.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.96 crore in March 2021 down 28.26% from Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.44 crore in March 2021 down 14.24% from Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2020.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2020.

FDC shares closed at 347.55 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 42.97% over the last 12 months.