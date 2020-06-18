App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 331.05 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.05 crore in March 2020 up 22.71% from Rs. 269.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2020 up 73.76% from Rs. 33.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2020 up 21.98% from Rs. 56.82 crore in March 2019.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2019.

FDC shares closed at 250.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.18% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations331.05317.91269.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations331.05317.91269.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.8883.7173.85
Purchase of Traded Goods15.9422.9211.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.61-18.824.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.4469.2655.80
Depreciation9.309.187.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses132.3277.6482.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5674.0234.86
Other Income42.4531.8214.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.01105.8348.95
Interest0.990.790.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.02105.0448.60
Exceptional Items---0.48-3.97
P/L Before Tax59.02104.5644.63
Tax0.5231.2310.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.4973.3333.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.4973.3333.66
Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.404.261.93
Diluted EPS3.404.261.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.404.261.93
Diluted EPS3.404.261.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #FDC #Pharmaceuticals #Results

