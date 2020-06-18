FDC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 331.05 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.05 crore in March 2020 up 22.71% from Rs. 269.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2020 up 73.76% from Rs. 33.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2020 up 21.98% from Rs. 56.82 crore in March 2019.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2019.

FDC shares closed at 250.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.18% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.