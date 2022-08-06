 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FDC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 493.01 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 493.01 crore in June 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 444.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in June 2022 down 27.06% from Rs. 100.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.42 crore in June 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 137.48 crore in June 2021.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in June 2021.

FDC shares closed at 257.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.70% over the last 12 months.

FDC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 493.01 336.61 444.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 493.01 336.61 444.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.57 123.43 120.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.72 21.34 59.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.22 -15.27 -32.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.83 79.14 92.23
Depreciation 9.32 9.16 9.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.65 110.76 92.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.70 8.05 104.55
Other Income 19.40 11.60 23.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.10 19.65 127.98
Interest 0.70 0.69 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.41 18.96 127.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.41 18.96 127.18
Tax 16.39 4.58 27.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.02 14.38 100.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.02 14.38 100.11
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.88 16.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 0.85 5.93
Diluted EPS 4.37 0.85 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 0.85 5.93
Diluted EPS 4.37 0.85 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
