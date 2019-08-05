FDC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 336.96 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.96 crore in June 2019 up 17.94% from Rs. 285.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.28 crore in June 2019 up 2.38% from Rs. 51.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.49 crore in June 2019 up 1.64% from Rs. 82.14 crore in June 2018.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2018.

FDC shares closed at 155.60 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and -39.96% over the last 12 months.