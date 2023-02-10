FDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 341.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 56.58 crore in December 2021.