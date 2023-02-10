 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 341.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 56.58 crore in December 2021.

FDC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.61 446.22 341.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.61 446.22 341.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.22 153.04 103.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.63 24.60 24.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.65 -15.35 -11.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.10 96.94 81.09
Depreciation 9.81 9.94 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.48 135.85 100.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.71 41.19 34.47
Other Income 18.76 28.63 13.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.47 69.82 47.59
Interest 1.18 1.01 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.29 68.81 46.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.29 68.81 46.74
Tax 14.86 17.54 15.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.43 51.27 31.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.43 51.27 31.59
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 3.07 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.38 3.07 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 3.07 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.38 3.07 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited