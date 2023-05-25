FDC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.80 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.80 crore in March 2023 up 27.49% from Rs. 341.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.71 crore in March 2023 up 194.07% from Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.01 crore in March 2023 up 93.94% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

FDC shares closed at 291.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.65% over the last 12 months.