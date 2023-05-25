English
    FDC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.80 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 434.80 crore in March 2023 up 27.49% from Rs. 341.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.71 crore in March 2023 up 194.07% from Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.01 crore in March 2023 up 93.94% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022.

    FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

    FDC shares closed at 291.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.65% over the last 12 months.

    FDC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations434.80409.30341.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations434.80409.30341.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.78131.34123.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.1622.0021.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.93-0.27-14.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.2195.1779.90
    Depreciation9.749.869.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.63111.83111.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2239.3810.00
    Other Income7.0518.419.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2757.7919.67
    Interest1.161.200.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.1156.5918.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.1156.5918.97
    Tax14.4515.888.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.6640.7110.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.6640.7110.39
    Minority Interest0.050.040.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.7140.7510.44
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.450.62
    Diluted EPS1.852.450.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.450.62
    Diluted EPS1.852.450.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #FDC #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm