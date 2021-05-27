MARKET NEWS

FDC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 313.40 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.40 crore in March 2021 down 5.98% from Rs. 333.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2021 down 15.57% from Rs. 55.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.58 crore in March 2021 down 0.69% from Rs. 67.04 crore in March 2020.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2020.

FDC shares closed at 347.55 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 42.97% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations313.40340.23333.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations313.40340.23333.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials91.2788.3077.88
Purchase of Traded Goods0.2139.3816.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.40-17.127.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost73.4779.7970.79
Depreciation9.549.199.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.4476.15131.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0764.5419.96
Other Income14.9835.0437.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.0499.5857.72
Interest1.070.800.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.9898.7856.73
Exceptional Items-2.13----
P/L Before Tax53.8598.7856.73
Tax7.0923.570.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7675.2155.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7675.2155.88
Minority Interest0.090.04--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.8575.2555.48
Equity Share Capital16.8816.8817.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.774.453.22
Diluted EPS2.774.453.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.774.453.22
Diluted EPS2.774.453.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #FDC #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 09:22 am

