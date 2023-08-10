English
    FDC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 536.38 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 536.38 crore in June 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 494.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.89 crore in June 2023 up 55.34% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.42 crore in June 2023 up 55.89% from Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022.

    FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.23 in June 2022.

    FDC shares closed at 389.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.16% returns over the last 6 months and 44.11% over the last 12 months.

    FDC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations536.38434.80494.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations536.38434.80494.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.76141.78159.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.2015.1621.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.32-2.935.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.2599.2198.58
    Depreciation9.639.749.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.48132.63130.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.3739.2268.64
    Other Income29.427.0519.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.7946.2787.77
    Interest1.051.160.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.7445.1187.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.7445.1187.05
    Tax30.9314.4516.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.8130.6670.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.8130.6670.66
    Minority Interest0.080.050.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates109.8930.7170.74
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.621.854.23
    Diluted EPS6.621.854.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.621.854.23
    Diluted EPS6.621.854.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

