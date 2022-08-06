 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

FDC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.66 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

Net Sales at Rs 494.66 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 447.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022 down 27.72% from Rs. 97.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 138.67 crore in June 2021.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2021.

FDC shares closed at 257.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.70% over the last 12 months.

FDC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 494.66 341.05 447.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 494.66 341.05 447.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.75 123.60 120.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.68 21.78 59.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.95 -14.56 -33.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.58 79.90 92.85
Depreciation 9.36 9.21 9.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.69 111.12 92.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.64 10.00 105.91
Other Income 19.12 9.67 23.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.77 19.67 129.11
Interest 0.72 0.70 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.05 18.97 128.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.05 18.97 128.30
Tax 16.39 8.58 30.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.66 10.39 97.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.66 10.39 97.84
Minority Interest 0.08 0.05 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.74 10.44 97.87
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.88 16.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 0.62 5.80
Diluted EPS 4.23 0.62 5.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 0.62 5.80
Diluted EPS 4.23 0.62 5.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #FDC #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.