FDC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.66 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.66 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 447.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022 down 27.72% from Rs. 97.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 138.67 crore in June 2021.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2021.

FDC shares closed at 257.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.70% over the last 12 months.