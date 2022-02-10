MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FDC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 341.78 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.78 crore in December 2021 up 0.46% from Rs. 340.23 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2021 down 52.57% from Rs. 75.25 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2021 down 44.24% from Rs. 108.77 crore in December 2020.

    FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.45 in December 2020.

    Close

    FDC shares closed at 313.35 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.

    FDC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.78397.62340.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.78397.62340.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.52106.4488.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.2434.9939.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.50-4.94-17.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.2288.3579.79
    Depreciation9.049.499.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.49101.5876.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7661.7164.54
    Other Income12.8430.3835.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6192.0999.58
    Interest0.850.730.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7691.3798.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7691.3798.78
    Tax15.1419.0423.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.6172.3275.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.6172.3275.21
    Minority Interest0.080.070.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.6972.4075.25
    Equity Share Capital16.8816.8816.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.114.284.45
    Diluted EPS2.114.284.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.114.284.45
    Diluted EPS2.114.284.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #FDC #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 12:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.