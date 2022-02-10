FDC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 341.78 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.78 crore in December 2021 up 0.46% from Rs. 340.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2021 down 52.57% from Rs. 75.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2021 down 44.24% from Rs. 108.77 crore in December 2020.

FDC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.45 in December 2020.

FDC shares closed at 313.35 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.