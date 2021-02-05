FDC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.23 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.23 crore in December 2020 up 5.92% from Rs. 321.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.25 crore in December 2020 up 1.48% from Rs. 74.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.77 crore in December 2020 down 6.11% from Rs. 115.85 crore in December 2019.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2019.

FDC shares closed at 305.15 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 33.98% over the last 12 months.