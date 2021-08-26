FCS Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 9.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 69.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021 down 48.99% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

FCS Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

FCS Software shares closed at 1.60 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 255.56% over the last 12 months.