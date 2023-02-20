FCS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 46384.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 67.79% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.