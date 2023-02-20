 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

FCS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FCS Software Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 46384.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 67.79% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

FCS Software Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.21 8.63 8.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.21 8.63 8.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.43 5.48 5.52
Depreciation 0.82 0.81 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.85 1.86 1.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 0.48 0.06
Other Income 0.57 0.59 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.68 1.06 0.52
Interest 0.47 0.47 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.20 0.60 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.20 0.60 0.04
Tax 0.32 0.20 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 0.39 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 0.39 0.00
Equity Share Capital 170.96 170.96 170.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 345.25
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 --
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 --
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited