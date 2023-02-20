FCS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 46384.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 67.79% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

FCS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

FCS Software shares closed at 2.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -37.80% over the last 12 months.