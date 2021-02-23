FCS Software Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 11.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FCS Software Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2020 down 11.1% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 31.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2020 up 11.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019.

FCS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

FCS Software shares closed at 0.70 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 250.00% over the last 12 months.