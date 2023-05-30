English
    FCS Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FCS Software Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore in March 2023 down 17% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 142.51% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    FCS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

    FCS Software shares closed at 2.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

    FCS Software Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.299.219.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.299.219.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.135.535.74
    Depreciation1.760.820.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.871.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.991.44
    Other Income0.270.570.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.211.561.93
    Interest0.320.470.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.111.091.06
    Exceptional Items0.32---1.08
    P/L Before Tax0.201.09-0.02
    Tax0.080.320.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.76-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.76-0.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.130.76-0.31
    Equity Share Capital170.96170.96170.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----5.86
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm