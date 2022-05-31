FCS Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FCS Software Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in March 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 98.04% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 up 256.22% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.
FCS Software shares closed at 3.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|FCS Software Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.99
|8.13
|6.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.99
|8.13
|6.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.74
|5.62
|5.83
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.97
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.85
|1.54
|3.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.44
|-0.01
|-3.58
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.47
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.93
|0.46
|-3.00
|Interest
|0.87
|0.47
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.06
|-0.01
|-3.20
|Exceptional Items
|-1.08
|--
|-12.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-15.76
|Tax
|0.29
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-0.06
|-15.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-0.06
|-15.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.31
|-0.06
|-15.80
|Equity Share Capital
|170.96
|170.96
|170.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-5.86
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited