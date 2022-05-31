FCS Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in March 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 98.04% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 up 256.22% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

FCS Software shares closed at 3.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)