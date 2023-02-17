FCS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 1466.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 66.43% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.