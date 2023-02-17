 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FCS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FCS Software Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 1466.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 66.43% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

FCS Software Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.21 9.13 8.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.21 9.13 8.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.53 5.58 5.62
Depreciation 0.82 0.81 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.87 2.13 1.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 0.61 -0.01
Other Income 0.57 0.59 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.56 1.20 0.46
Interest 0.47 0.47 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.09 0.73 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.09 0.73 -0.01
Tax 0.32 0.20 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.76 0.53 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.76 0.53 -0.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.76 0.53 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 170.96 170.96 170.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited