FCS Software Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in December 2020 down 13.17% from Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 119.55% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020 up 9.52% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2019.

FCS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

FCS Software shares closed at 0.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.55% returns over the last 6 months and 325.00% over the last 12 months.