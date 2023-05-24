English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Faze Three Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore in March 2023 down 14.53% from Rs. 155.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in March 2023 down 9.68% from Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022.

    Faze Three EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.54 in March 2022.

    Faze Three shares closed at 350.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months

    Faze Three
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.99133.02155.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.99133.02155.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.2746.1674.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.9418.20-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4518.0216.10
    Depreciation3.713.632.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.1528.2048.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4718.8120.18
    Other Income1.352.121.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8220.9321.64
    Interest2.421.830.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4019.1020.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.4019.1020.74
    Tax4.034.844.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3714.2615.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3714.2615.91
    Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.866.54
    Diluted EPS5.915.866.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.866.54
    Diluted EPS5.915.866.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Faze Three #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am