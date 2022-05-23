 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Faze Three Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.60 crore, up 44.62% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.60 crore in March 2022 up 44.62% from Rs. 107.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2022 up 85.22% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

Faze Three shares closed at 339.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.31% returns over the last 6 months and 271.88% over the last 12 months.

Faze Three
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.60 128.37 107.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.60 128.37 107.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.01 71.81 59.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.84 -17.27 -6.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.10 16.33 15.50
Depreciation 2.60 2.69 2.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.55 34.76 23.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.18 20.05 12.77
Other Income 1.46 0.54 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.64 20.59 13.85
Interest 0.90 2.45 1.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.74 18.14 12.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.74 18.14 12.28
Tax 4.83 5.64 3.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.91 12.50 8.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.91 12.50 8.59
Equity Share Capital 24.32 24.32 24.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 5.14 3.53
Diluted EPS 6.54 5.14 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 5.14 3.53
Diluted EPS 6.54 5.14 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
