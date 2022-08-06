Faze Three Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.49 crore, up 46.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.49 crore in June 2022 up 46.74% from Rs. 99.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 up 59.43% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2022 up 42.8% from Rs. 17.15 crore in June 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 5.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Faze Three shares closed at 317.50 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 132.69% over the last 12 months.