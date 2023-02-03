English
    Faze Three Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.02 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 128.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 23.28 crore in December 2021.

    Faze Three
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.02135.42128.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.02135.42128.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.1656.0971.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.20-3.07-17.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0218.5116.33
    Depreciation3.633.692.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2040.1934.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8120.0120.05
    Other Income2.120.960.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9320.9720.59
    Interest1.831.582.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1019.3918.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1019.3918.14
    Tax4.845.125.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2614.2712.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2614.2712.50
    Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.865.875.14
    Diluted EPS5.865.875.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.865.875.14
    Diluted EPS5.865.875.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited