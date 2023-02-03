Faze Three Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.02 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 128.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 23.28 crore in December 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2021.

