Faze Three Exp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore in September 2020 up 14.57% from Rs. 69.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2020 up 26.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2020 up 22.78% from Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2019.

Faze Three Exp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2019.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 56.30 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 109.29% returns over the last 6 months and 65.10% over the last 12 months.