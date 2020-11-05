172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|faze-three-exp-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-80-12-crore-up-14-57-y-o-y-6071651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Faze Three Exp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore in September 2020 up 14.57% from Rs. 69.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2020 up 26.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2020 up 22.78% from Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2019.

Faze Three Exp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2019.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 56.30 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 109.29% returns over the last 6 months and 65.10% over the last 12 months.

Faze Three Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations80.1240.0969.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.1240.0969.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.4016.7634.49
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.47-1.16-0.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.179.5713.26
Depreciation2.102.061.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.278.5517.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.654.314.21
Other Income0.270.103.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.924.417.95
Interest1.271.382.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.653.035.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.653.035.76
Tax2.550.900.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.102.134.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.102.134.81
Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.510.881.98
Diluted EPS2.510.881.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.510.881.98
Diluted EPS2.510.881.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Faze Three Exp #Faze Three Exports #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.