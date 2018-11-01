Faze Three Exp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.01 crore, up 27.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 73.01 crore in September 2018 up 27.22% from Rs. 57.39 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2018 up 95.76% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2018 up 39.81% from Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2017.

Faze Three Exp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2017.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 53.60 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.15% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.