Faze Three Exp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore in March 2020 up 15.72% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2020 down 20.57% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2020 down 12.9% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2019.

Faze Three Exp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2019.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 35.75 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -2.32% over the last 12 months.