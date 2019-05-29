Faze Three Exp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.47 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.47 crore in March 2019 up 2.54% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019 down 55.43% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2019 down 33.15% from Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2018.

Faze Three Exp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2018.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 43.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -37.63% over the last 12 months.