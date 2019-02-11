Faze Three Exp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore in December 2018 up 14.06% from Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 72.03% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2018 up 28.18% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2017.

Faze Three Exp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2017.

Faze Three Exp shares closed at 42.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.91% returns over the last 6 months and -49.28% over the last 12 months.