    Faze Three Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.96 crore, up 16.71% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.96 crore in September 2022 up 16.71% from Rs. 117.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 22.64 crore in September 2021.

    Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in September 2021.

    Faze Three shares closed at 331.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.86% over the last 12 months.

    Faze Three
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.96147.00117.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.96147.00117.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9064.6854.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.111.53-9.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5116.2117.51
    Depreciation3.713.012.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.8441.1832.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1120.3918.56
    Other Income0.911.141.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0221.5320.28
    Interest1.531.660.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.4919.8719.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.4919.8719.44
    Tax5.125.285.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3714.5913.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3714.5913.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3714.5913.59
    Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.005.59
    Diluted EPS5.916.005.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.005.59
    Diluted EPS5.916.005.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm