Faze Three Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore in March 2023 down 8.49% from Rs. 155.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2023 up 6.89% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2022.

Faze Three EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.48 in March 2022.

Faze Three shares closed at 350.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months